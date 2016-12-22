Thursday, 22nd December 2016. 12:20:33pm ET
Reviews CD Reviews Synthpop, New Wave Citizen 16-Temptation

Citizen 16-Temptation

Last Updated on Sunday, 16 November 2014 19:52 Written by Pagan Hel
View Comments

Artist: Citizen 16

 

Album Title: Temptation

 

Label: Juggernaut

 

Released: October 3rd, 2014

 

From: San Fransisco Bay Area

 

Genre: Electronic/Industrial/Dark Wave/Agro/Future Core

 

Citizen16Temptation thumb

 

Biography:

 

“After his involvement with several other bands of varying genres, in early 2010, Wolf Neve felt that it was time to begin his own project; he wanted to create something that felt right, something with a purpose, an outlet in which his soul could truly speak. After hours upon hours of heartfelt experimentation, the Citizen 16 (C16) project was finally born. Together, they hope and strive for the betterment of society as a whole- be it flesh or machine, through song, and through action!”

 

Temptation

 

This is simply tantalising and vibrant in its delivery! It’s addictive and forthright. The vocals are gnarly and clean – sort of metal core electronica if you like! Definitely a thrilling encounter and a great track to open.

 Take a listen: "Temptation"

Citizen 16- Temptation

 

My Friend

 

Weaving a heartfelt rhythm and lush melodies it sweeps across the aural in what can only be described as a tidal wave! It holds its own tension and passion and is pure in delivery!

 

That Night

 

This is a track that reaches out and lures with intent and holds an all-encompassing soundscape. The monotone vocal is poetic but keeps the track levelled.

 

Lies within Beauty

 

Sharp, shrill and sensational! As its title suggests this flows like liquid gold whilst holding a tempestuous melody. It instantly captures a certain magic that is powerful and intense.

 

Can’t stop time

 

Superb dance track this is on a mission! Its notes are deep and imposing. Very easy to relate to its pumping rhythms and gives out a vivacious glowing warmth, despite the harshness of the vocals and the choppy synth – Great track!

 

M80 Feat IIOIOIOII

 

Already love IIOIOIOII so this comes as no surprise that I am loving this track! Its beauty knows no bounds. Catchy and mesmeric – this is just vibrant and swathed in addictive qualities and more than whet’s the appetite!

 

Leaving

 

Is a sweet tune that overlays on a sumptuous bed of deep electronic rhythms? The vocals are not as monotone as in previous tracks and there is an addition of a female voice which uplifts it to new heights. It is a very addictive composition.

 

“All the tracks hold something different from sweet melodies to more heavy stomping rhythms. It is quick to engage the mind in an all-out tempting and intense adventure!”

 

Angelificatum

 

This is deep and heavy with a swaggering rhythm that surges with superb grisly vocal. It is gripping and intense and plays out with an irresistible lure. Its qualities are increasingly raw and holds seductive endeavour.

 

Fashion Boy

 

Is not as cheesy as the title suggests, but possesses a beautiful beginning that twists into a rapacious rhythm that teases the senses into submission. A very impressive composition that reveals a strong gnarly vocal to choppy synth notes.

 

That Night (Retrogramme Remix)

Squally noises and addictive synth notes secure and engage the listener with focus. This is a very rich encounter with a rigid melody that taunts with more addictive qualities.

 

Summary:

 

A very unusual album that starts off with a clean monotone vocal and quickly stretches its capabilities for thinking outside the box to a gruesome gnarly vocal, with various samples.

 

All the tracks hold something different from sweet melodies to more heavy stomping rhythms. It is quick to engage the mind in an all-out tempting and intense adventure.

 

At times it simply attacks the audial canal with bite and then it soothes with a caressing vibrancy!

 

9½/10

 

Track List:

 

Temptation

My Friend

That Night

Lies within Beauty

Can’t stop time

M80 Feat IIOIOIOII

Leaving

Angelificatum

Fashion Boy

That Night (Retrogramme Remix)

 

Members:

Wolf Neve: Vocals, Lyrics, Programming, Keys, Drums, Recording.

Miki Branescu (NeutrinoP): Music composer, all Instruments, Drums, Programming, Studio Recording and Mastering.

Brian O'Hara. (Live keys)

 

Special thanks to Shane Richard, Kyle Cameron and Dan Dulle

For helping "Angelificatum", "Deception" and "Bring down the Sun"

Former members:

Kitty Nyu (Keys) Live

"Leaving"

Unitt 77.

back to top
< Prev   Next >
Banner
Advertisement
Banner
Advertisement
Banner
Advertisement
Banner
Advertisement

Radio Grave Concerns Ezine

Listen now!
Banner
Banner
Advertisement

Random Videos

Keep GC strong !

Maintaining Grave Concerns Ezine takes time and money.
To help, you can donate one time:

Or, help with a monthly gift:


Grave Concerns Ezine Grave Concerns Ezine

Who's Online

We have 68 guests online

Podcast

Podcast Feed

Latest Reviews

Latest Interviews

Latest News

Free Downloads

Banner
Advertisement
Banner
Advertisement
Banner
Advertisement
Banner
Advertisement