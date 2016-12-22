Thursday, 22nd December 2016. 12:20:42pm ET
Reviews CD Reviews (EBM, Electro, Electronica) Double Eyelid - Seven Years

Double Eyelid - Seven Years

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 December 2014 14:55 Written by Jacqueline Sharp
Artist: Double Eyelid 

Album title: Seven Years

Label: Self- Released

Released: July 7th,2014

Genre: Alternative Darkwave

Double Eyelid, is a band from Toronto, Canada. Band members are Ian Revell (Vocals), Karl Mohr (Guitar), Benjamin Mueller Heaslip (Keyboard).

Their album, Seven Years, is incredibly dark and melancholy with down tempo beats and deep vocals from Ian Revell.

The songs, Dead is Better and The Hanged Woman, I found to be very dark and depressing. Fans of Marilyn Manson and Blutengel should enjoy the album.

The songs, I felt were not marketed for radio play or for club disc jockeys, they are an acquired taste of sound, mostly suited to listeners of melancholy music.

If you are looking for a feel good album, perhaps this is not the one for you.

