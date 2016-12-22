Thursday, 22nd December 2016. 12:21:36pm ET
FREAKY MIND - Surrogate

Artist: FREAKY MIND 

Album Title: Surrogate

Label: Skyqode

Genre: Aggrotech

Released: September 30th, 2014

This album delivers, as probably one of the best I have heard in Aggrotech!

I love how the sounds have elements of Industrial tones and vocals are easy to understand, unlike many other Aggrotech songs where vocal and lyric and drowned by noise.

The songs are suitable for radio play and club disc Jockeys, as well as for fans and listeners of the music genre.

Do check out Freaky Mind from Moscow, (Russia), certainly an act to follow; Ayli Remaerd (Vox Programming) and Roman Ericson (Programming).

Take a listen:

Freaky Mind- Album Teaser

 

