Not Your Average Electro Cabaret Act, AlterRed inks deal with WTII Records

Written by Julie Johnson

LOUISVILLE, KY (MAY 21, 2014) — London’s dark cabaret act, AlterRed have signed a new deal with Louisville/Chicago based WTII Records, LLC. AlterRed mixes electronic beats and sounds with avant-garde piano, then tops it off with strong and soaring vocals. With an array of recognizable influences from Depeche Mode to David Bowie and then to The Dresden Dolls and IAMX, the end result is a unique melting-pot of sound and imagery. AlterRed has made a dramatic and impressive impact on a wide variety of audiences, from the indie/electro crowds in London to the Synthpop and EBM crowds across the globe. The flamboyant, conceptual and theatrical live shows, featuring a host of colorful, surreal characters, have also earned them a reputation as a one of the most original and energetic new live acts playing in the UK. The result is a dynamic and original sound that identifies them as a new face on the UK alternative, electro scene.

AlterRed will make their WTII Records debut later this year with the release of The Electro Creepshow. This album will serve as an introduction to the band by featuring a collection of re-mastered tracks from AlterRed’s multiple releases plus a couple of new, unreleased tracks. The Electro Creepshow will be followed-up by a new album tentatively scheduled for release in early 2015.