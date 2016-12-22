Black Volition - New project by Reza Udhin

Written by Julie Johnson

Take a trip through the Sleepy towns, Lonesome woods and Dark Cabaret of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks.. then transport yourself to the back streets and gloomy swamps of a Vampire ridden Louisiana in True Blood. Combine these Worlds and you will reach the perfect soundtrack to this Melancholy Universe BLACK VOLITION.

BLACK VOLITION is the new musical project from Reza Udhin from Inertia / Killing Joke, together with Guitarist Will Crewdson from Rachel Stamp / Adam Ant / Flesh For Lulu.

Think Dirgy Blues, Dark Cabaret, Twisted Electronics, Dusty Jazz, Spaghetti Westerns and a sorrowful song and you are on track to creating the sound of BLACK VOLITION in your imagination.