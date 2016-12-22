Martin Gore album drops on the 27th of April 2015!

Martin Gore, songwriter and founding member of Depeche Mode, announces the release of 'MG', a 16-track electronic instrumental album out on 27 April 2015 on Mute.
MG TRACKLISTING
Pinking
Swanning
Exalt
Elk
Brink
Europa Hymn
Creeper
Spiral
Stealth
Hum
Islet
Crowly
Trysting
Southerly
Featherlight
Blade
This album release comes almost on the one year anniversary of UK alternative music idol Martin Gore's Santa Barbara, California wedding with his second wife, dancer and actress from "The Survivor" (2006), the lovely Keri Lee Kaski!
