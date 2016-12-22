Martin Gore album drops on the 27th of April 2015!

Written by Julie Johnson

Martin Gore, songwriter and founding member of Depeche Mode, announces the release of 'MG', a 16-track electronic instrumental album out on 27 April 2015 on Mute.

Listen to: Europa Hymn

MG TRACKLISTING

Pinking

Swanning

Exalt

Elk

Brink

Europa Hymn

Creeper

Spiral

Stealth

Hum

Islet

Crowly

Trysting

Southerly

Featherlight

Blade

This album release comes almost on the one year anniversary of UK alternative music idol Martin Gore's Santa Barbara, California wedding with his second wife, dancer and actress from "The Survivor" (2006), the lovely Keri Lee Kaski!