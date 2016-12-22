Thursday, 22nd December 2016. 12:21:57pm ET
Martin Gore album drops on the 27th of April 2015!

Last Updated on Sunday, 08 March 2015 14:00 Written by Julie Johnson
MG album coming out on Mute Recordings 27 April 2015

Martin Gore, songwriter and founding member of Depeche Mode, announces the release of 'MG', a 16-track electronic instrumental album out on 27 April 2015 on Mute.

Listen to: Europa Hymn

MG TRACKLISTING

Pinking
Swanning
Exalt
Elk
Brink
Europa Hymn
Creeper
Spiral
Stealth
Hum
Islet
Crowly
Trysting
Southerly
Featherlight
Blade

This album release comes almost on the one year anniversary of UK alternative music idol Martin Gore's Santa Barbara, California wedding with his second wife, dancer and actress from "The Survivor" (2006), the lovely Keri Lee Kaski!

